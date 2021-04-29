Adam Levine Shares How Maroon 5 Are Paying Tribute To Their Late Manager With Their New Album

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Maroon 5 are paying tribute to their late manager Jordan Feldstein with their upcoming album Jordi.

The band’s latest release is set to drop June 11, with frontman Adam Levine talking to Ellen DeGeneres on her show Thursday about how much he’s looking forward to it.

Levine shares, “We’re so excited about the album, it’s called Jordi, named after our late, great, fabulous, amazing ex manager who passed away a few years ago sadly.

“And so we thought there was no better tribute than to name the album after our boy.”

Feldstein passed away at age 40 in December 2017.

We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Jordan Feldstein and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Jordan was a gifted manager whose artists benefited greatly from his guidance and talents. He will be missed by his Live Nation and Roc Nation family. pic.twitter.com/MVGHB17pPH — Live Nation (@LiveNation) December 23, 2017

Maroon 5 also take the stage on Thursday’s show to perform “Beautiful Mistakes”.

Levine chats to DeGeneres to celebrate the milestone 3,000th episode of her show.

The talk-show host makes sure to ask Levine about Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s upcoming wedding, with him joking of the pair: “I don’t support their marriage.”

RELATED: Adam Levine Jokes That Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton ‘Can’t Afford’ To Have Him Play Their Wedding

Levine adds of his mock feud with his fellow former “Voice” coach Shelton: “She’s so cool and he’s not. He’s vaguely charming. I’ll go to the wedding and I’ll object… I’ll probably not be invited now.”