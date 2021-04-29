Pierce Brosnan Teams Up With Nick Cannon In The High-Octane Heist Movie ‘The Misfits’

Pierce Brosnan is a respected international thief who teams up with a group of modern-day Robin Hoods led by Nick Cannon’s Ringo in “The Misfits”.

The Misfits convince Brosnan’s Richard Pace to join their merry gang of thieves in order to pull off the heist of the century: steal millions’ worth of gold bars that are kept in the vaults under one of the world’s most secure prisons in the Middle East. But these aren’t just any old gold bars lying around. They’re owned by Pace’s nemesis Schultz (Tim Roth) who is using them to fund terrorist groups around the world.

“Steal their gold, stop the terrorists,” Pace quips in the trailer. “Let’s go to prison, shall we?”

Directed by Renny Harlin, “The Misfits” also stars Jamie Chung, Rami Jaber, Mike Angelo, and Hermione Corfield.

“The Misfits” is set to be released in select theatres on June 11, and will be available on digital and on-demand June 15.