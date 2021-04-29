‘SNL’ Writer Robert Smigel Says Chris Farley’s Classic Chippendales Sketch Is ‘Misunderstood’

Chris Farley’s most famous “SNL” sketch was proof of his comedic talent.

This week, former Global’s “Saturday Night Live” writer Robert Smigel appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” and defended the classic Chippendale’s sketch he wrote, starring the late comedian.

In recent years, the sketch, in which Farley portrayed an extremely eager Chippendales dancer, has become a point of controversy.

“It’s a great sketch, and I was in a debate about it with some people who wrote Chris Farley’s book, which was everyone weighing in on Chris’ life and what happened to him,” Smigel said. “And I think someone in the book said, ‘that sketch was the first step in killing him’ because it was like he had no respect for himself by doing that sketch.”

He added that sketch was actually proof that Farley was “incredibly nimble” and a great dancer.

“In a way, it was a very empowering sketch, and I think that is what people felt the first time they watched it,” Smigel said.

Stern said that the sketch was also proof of what a gifted physical performer Farley was, to which Smigel agreed and added, “He was the most explosively funny person and all those who worked at that time would agree with that.”