Morgan Wallen Won’t Be Included In 2021 BBMAs Despite Being A Finalist Following Racial Slur Video

Morgan Wallen is a finalist in six categories at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, but he won’t be included in the ceremony.

Despite the country crooner’s second studio album Dangerous: The Double Album‘s success resulting in the nominations, the BBMAs won’t be featuring him in the show due to an incident in which he was caught on camera using the N-word earlier this year.

The 2021 BBMAs nominations were announced Thursday.

Dick Clark Productions, which produces the BBMAs, said in a statement, “Unique among awards shows, Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) finalists are determined by performance on the Billboard Charts, and are not chosen by a voting committee or membership organization. BBMA finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music (including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, social engagement), tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data.

“With our content reaching millions of viewers, dcp and MRC have the privilege and responsibility to effect change by creating a more inclusive dialogue in our productions and across the industry.”

RELATED: Jason Isbell To Donate Songwriting Royalties From Morgan Wallen’s ‘Cover Me Up’ To NAACP

The message added, “Morgan Wallen is a finalist this year based on charting. As his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting).

“It is heartening and encouraging to hear that Morgan is taking steps in his anti-racist journey and starting to do some meaningful work. We plan to evaluate his progress and will consider his participation in future shows.”

The BBMAs will be broadcast live on May 23 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

The announcement comes after Wallen was also not allowed to appear at the 56th Annual ACM Awards, which aired on April 18. He was declared ineligible to compete.