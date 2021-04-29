Watch T-Pain’s Reaction When He Realizes He’s Been Ignoring Fergie, Viola Davis & More On Instagram For 2 Years

T-Pain just learned a serious social media lesson.

The “Buy U a Drank” singer just realized he’s had unchecked DM requests from major celebrities for the last two years. It appears T-Pain did not realize that direct messages from people you don’t follow go into a separate inbox.

“I was today years old when I found out about the request folder on instagram that’s full of celebs trying to reach me,” he wrote in the video. “I’ve been accidentally straight up ignoring all these people for like 2 years. I thought DM’s are supposed to just show up in the normal folder and you don’t have to go digging for all these.”

The all-star list of DM requests include Diplo, Fergie, Keri Hilson, Viola Davis and YBN Nahmir.

“I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize?” he captioned the Instagram post. “Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb.”