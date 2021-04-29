Tom Brady Wishes Ex Bridget Moynahan A Happy 50th Birthday In Rare Instagram Post

Tom Brady proved there’s really no hard feelings between him and his ex Bridget Moynahan as he wished her a happy 50th birthday on Wednesday.

Brady, who dated Moynahan from 2004-2006, shared a snap of her at the 2018 U.S. Open with their son John (known as Jack), now 13.

He wrote, “Happy birthday @bridgetmoynahan. We hope you have a GREAT day.”

This wouldn’t be the first time the pair have shared social media messages to one another, with Moynahan posting about Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl win earlier this year.

Moynahan learned she was pregnant with her and Brady’s child just a few months after they split. Brady had already moved on with his now-wife Gisele Bündchen, who previously admitted it “wasn’t an easy time.” However, she said in her book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, that “it was a time that brought about so much growth.”

Brady and Bündchen tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed son Benjamin Brady later that year. They then welcomed daughter Vivian Brady in 2012.

Moynahan, on the other hand, married Andrew Frankel in 2015.