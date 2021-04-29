Billie Eilish Goes To The Mountains In New ‘Your Power’ Music Video

By Corey Atad.

The latest single from Billie Eilish is here.

On Thursday, the singer released the new song “Your Power” along with an evocative music video.

“’Your Power’ song and video out now. This is one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written,” Eilish said in a statement. “I feel very vulnerable putting this one out because I hold it so close to my heart. this is about many different situations that we’ve all either witnessed or experienced. I hope this can inspire change. try not to abuse your power.”

Billie Eilish – Photo: Kelia Anne MacClusky

In the video, Eilish sits atop a mountain Simi Valley as an 80-pound anaconda wraps itself around her.

The song is the first release from Eilish’s upcoming sophomore album Happier Than Ever, out July 30.

