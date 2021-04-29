Coldplay Announces Release Of ‘Higher Power’ Song

Coldplay has a new single on the way.

The band announced on Thursday that “Higher Power” will be released on Friday, through Parlophone and Atlantic, on audio streaming platforms. Fans managed to decipher the letter-like symbols to uncover the song title and release date.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Channels Coldplay For Cover Of ‘Green Eyes’

Higher Power is a song that arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020. It was produced by Max Martin who is a true wonder of the universe. It’s out on Friday 7 May.

Love c, g, w & jhttps://t.co/f26MzzGUxO pic.twitter.com/f79RioWmSf — Coldplay (@coldplay) April 29, 2021

“Higher Power is a song that arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020. It was produced by Max Martin who is a true wonder of the universe. It’s out on Friday 7 May. Love c, g, w & j.”

Coldplay has not released a single since the release of “Champion of the World” on Feb. 24, 2020, from the band’s 2019 album, Everyday Life.

RELATED: Coldplay Reacts After BTS Performs Stripped-Down Cover Of ‘Fix You’

Fans can pre-order or pre-save “Higher Power” on streaming platforms by clicking here.