Coldplay is universe-trotting in the new music video for “Higher Power”.

The band released the highly-anticipated and visually magnificent music video for their single, one month after the song’s original release.

Back in May, the band announced that “Higher Power” would be released, through Parlophone and Atlantic, on audio streaming platforms. Fans managed to decipher the letter-like symbols to uncover the song title and release date.

Higher Power is a song that arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020. It was produced by Max Martin who is a true wonder of the universe. It’s out on Friday 7 May.

“Higher Power is a song that arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020. It was produced by Max Martin who is a true wonder of the universe. It’s out on Friday 7 May. Love c, g, w & j.”

Also back in May, Coldplay dropped a teaser music video for “Higher Power”, called “Extraterrestrial Transmission”.

Coldplay had not released a single since the release of “Champion of the World” on Feb. 24, 2020, from the band’s 2019 album, Everyday Life.

