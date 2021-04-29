Miley Cyrus Reveals Technicolour Home Renovated By Her Mom, Tish Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has her mom, Tish Cyrus, to thank for giving her Southern California home a touch of rock and roll.

Cyrus purchased the 6,800-square-foot property less than a year ago. The “Wrecking Ball” singer leaned on Tish, as well as design partner Mat Sanders, to transform the property into Miley’s dream home.

“My mom’s best quality as a mom and as an interior designer is her understanding and non-judgment,” Miley told Architectural Digest.

Miley Cyrus’ home — Photo: Jenna Peffley

“Anything I dream she will create into a reality, even if it isn’t her style,” she continued. “She designs for her kids — I am not the only one that uses my mom as an interior designer, all five of us do — the same way she nurtures us. She just wants what’s best for us; creating spaces that reflect us is what’s best for our mental health, our creativity, our songwriting.”

Tish kept her personal tastes out of the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home and focused primarily on projecting her daughter’s style.

“In my own house, I like everything neutral. But with Miley, it’s got to feel rock and roll,” Tish said. “There’s a lot of colour. Technicolour.”

“People make bold choices in their lives, and sometimes those gambles work and bring you good fortune, and sometimes they don’t,” Miley added. “But it’s a risk she’s willing — and I’m willing — to take in our lifestyle, and that is reflected in the design.”

The renovations only brought the mother-daughter duo closer.

“Miley could have hired any designer that she wanted to. But for her to be like, ‘Mom, I love what you do, and I really want you to do this house’ was awesome,” Tish said. “It made me feel so good.”