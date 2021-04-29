David Cronenberg Lines Up Next Movie ‘Crimes Of The Future’ Starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux And Kristen Stewart

Canada’s own David Cronenberg is going back to his sci-fi roots.

The director is set to begin shooting his next feature film “Crimes of the Future” in Greece this summer, with Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart starring.

RELATED: Viggo Mortensen Slams The Academy For Never Recognizing David Cronenberg

“I have unfinished business with the future,” Cronenberg said of the film, which is based on his first original screenplay since the 1999 film “eXistenZ”.

The official description reads, “The film takes a deep dive into the not-so-distant future where humankind is learning to adapt to its synthetic surroundings. This evolution moves humans beyond their natural state and into a metamorphosis, altering their biological makeup. While some embrace the limitless potential of transhumanism, others attempt to police it.”

“Saul Tenser is a beloved performance artist who has embraced Accelerated Evolution Syndrome, sprouting new and unexpected organs in his body. Along with his partner Caprice, Tenser has turned the removal of these organs into a spectacle for his loyal followers to marvel at in real time theatre. But with both the government and a strange subculture taking note, Tenser is forced to consider what would be his most shocking performance of all.”

RELATED: ‘The Fly’ Director David Cronenberg Makes ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Cameo

The film is also being produced by Canadian filmmaking mainstay Robert Lantos, who said, “To work with David Cronenberg is to embark on a journey exploring terrain where no one has gone before. Each of our collaborations has been an exhilarating adventure and David’s unwavering vision is what real cinema is all about.”

Cronenberg superfans will also recognize “Crimes of the Future” as the title of his 1970 film about a dermatological clinic director searching for his mentor during a plague that has killed off the world’s women.