Read Russell Wilson’s Adorable Note To Daughter Sienna Princess For Her Birthday

Russell Wilson is getting emotional.

On Wednesday, the pro football player posted a sweet note on his Instagram page in celebration of his daughter Sienna Princess Wilson’s birthday. Sienna turned four on April 28.

“My sweet baby girl,” Russell captioned the gallery of adorable throwback photos. “Daddy loves you all the way to the moon & back! You are such an amazing, loving, intelligent, courageous soul! You are going to be The President one day! Aka… the ‘Great Negotiator.'”

He continued: “Daddy got automatically protective the moment I saw you & I will forever love, guide, protect, and be a shoulder to lean on! I love you Princess SiSi! Mommy & I Love you so so much! @Ciara & I thank God for you every day!”

Sienna is Russell’s first child with R&B singer Ciara. The couple also has a son Win, 9 months, and Ciara’s 6-year-old son, Future, from a previous relationship. The “Rooted” singer commented on Russell’s post, writing that their little girl is “growing up” and jokingly wondering where Sienna gets her negotiating from.

Russell and Ciara recently celebrated the six-year anniversary of the day they met, heading out to a special dinner and posting to their Instagram Stories about how much they love one another. The singer posted a photo of her husband in a pool, writing, “You are Beauty to Me. How amazing we met this very day, 6 years ago. I love you so much. 3.26.15. My sweet love.”

Russell posted a selfie of the two all cuddled up and shared a video of them walking outside of what looks like a hotel, which included a nice open setting and romantic lighting. “6 years ago today, we met & fell in love,” Wilson wrote alongside the pic.

Russell Wilson and Ciara. — @dangerusswilson/Instagram

The pair has been married for almost five years. When ET spoke with Russell last month, he revealed that he keeps his marriage strong with regular date nights and lots of one-on-one time. “We try to do our thing and have our one-on-one time and make sure that we spend that quality time doing something fun together,” he said. He added that “communication is key.”

“Just constantly communicating,” he explained. “We’re always talking, we’re always loving on each other, making sure we’re constantly asking how we’re doing, this and that. We always want to make sure our souls are well…We’re always focused on that.”

