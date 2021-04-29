Luke Combs’ ‘Forever After All’ Music Video Shows His Intimate Wedding With Nicole Hocking Combs

Luke Combs has a wonderful muse for his “Forever After All” music video.

Combs premiered the official visuals for the song on Wednesday night. The touching music video is interspersed with shots of Combs and wife Nicole Hocking Combs’ wedding ceremony.

“They say nothing lasts forever/But they ain’t seen us together/Or the way the moonlight dances in your eyes/Just a t-shirt in the kitchen/With no make-up and a million/Other things that I could look at my whole life/A love like that makes a man have second thoughts/Maybe some things last forever after all,” Combs sings.

Mr. and Mrs. Combs tied the knot on August 1 in an intimate beach ceremony at their South Florida home with friends and family in attendance.

“Forever After All” topped the US Hot Country Songs chart and peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. It also landed top five in Canada and New Zealand. It was originally released as part of the What You See Ain’t Always What You Get Deluxe edition.