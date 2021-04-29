‘Entourage’ Creator Doug Ellin Blasts ‘Righteous’ PC Culture: ‘I Resent It Tremendously’

Actor Kevin Connolly, writer/director/producer Doug Ellin and actor Kevin Dillon attend the House Of Walker in celebration of Entourage opening night at Siren Studios on June 3, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

The creator of “Entourage” is blaming a “wave of righteous PC culture” for recent backlash against the HBO show.

In a new interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Doug Ellin defended the series, claiming that the characters in the show depicted an accurate portrayal of how men in Hollywood behaved at that time.

Asked about HBO’s “skittishness” around the series, Ellin replied, “I resent it tremendously. Nobody says that about ‘The Sopranos’, where they murder people, that maybe we should readdress whether murdering people on TV is okay.

“There needs to be a reckoning and social injustices need to [be addressed] in certain ways, but just attacking every single thing that comes out is, in my mind, very dangerous.”

“Entourage” has been criticized in recent years due to the misogynistic behaviour of its characters, who are based loosely around actor Mark Wahlberg and his circle of friends.

“I don’t want to sound obnoxious or that I’m looking at ‘Entourage’ as high art, but it was a pretty accurate portrayal of how people [acted] at that time in Hollywood,” Ellin continued.

The HBO series ran for eight seasons, picking up multiple Emmy awards in that time.

Ellin added: “I’m proud of everything we did on ‘Entourage,’ and I certainly don’t think it’s something that should be a lightning rod.

“It should be looked at for what it was, which was a group of friends who really loved each other and cared about each other — money and all of that other stuff meant nothing to them.”