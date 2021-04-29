Bethenny Frankel Says She Had A ‘Breast Lift,’ Favours Botox Over Fillers

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Bethenny Frankel
Bettheny Frankel — Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel is opening up about her plastic surgery dos and don’ts.

The newly engaged Frankel dished on her breast augmentation in a recent interview with People.

“I’ve had a breast lift,” Frankel confirmed.

Frankel also expressed her concerns with using fillers; however, she gave Botox a pass — which doctors periodically use to help with things like migraines and jaw tightness.

“Filler is scary but I believe in Botox because it decreased the size of my jaw. I grind my teeth. so it relaxes the muscle. I don’t use it as often as I should. I should set a calendar to look in the mirror. If I look like a Shar-Pei that’s when I know I need it next.”

Frankel starred on “The Real Housewives of New York City” between 2008 and 2010, and 2015 to 2019.

