Tiffany Haddish Reflects On Inviting Billy Crystal To Her Bat Mitzvah

Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish joined forces for a wide ranging interview.

While promoting their film “Here Today”, Crystal and Haddish spoke with “CBS Sunday Morning”‘s Tracy Smitha about everything from dementia to a bat mitzvah.

In the film, Crystal plays a comedy writer with dementia. He then meets Haddish, an inspiring singer, after she wins a charity lunch with him.

After a year of no theatres, it was important for the “When Harry Met Sally” star to have the movie open there.

“We’ve all had experiences. We jumped out of our chairs in ‘Jaws.’ You know, we, I didn’t take a shower after I saw ‘Psycho’ for, like, nine, 10 months, I took baths standing up. That’s what you want in a movie. You want that moment,” Crystal said. “That’s what I want for ‘Here Today.’ I want them to – I want them to laugh … and I want them to think, ‘what can I do to help somebody if I’m ever in that situation?’”

Crystal first knew that Haddish was right for the part after seeing her host Global’s “Saturday Night Live”. After bonding, Haddish had converted to Judaism and invited Crystal to her 2019 bat mitzvah.

Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish and Aliza Rose Silverman speak onstage during Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah at SLS Hotel on December 03, 2019. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

“And I invited Billy to come,” Haddish said. “And then I was like, ‘Billy, would you be willing to do my Aliyah?’ And he’s like, ‘Yes.’ And I’m like, ‘Yes.’ Like, ‘cause to me, Billy’s like the uncle I always wanted. Like, the family member I needed to, like, help me grow. I feel like I’ve grown so much because of him.”

Haddish and Crystal’s “CBS Sunday Morning” interview will air May 2 at 9 a.m. ET.