Josh Duggar Arrested And Held Without Bail

Josh Duggar has been arrested in Arkansas.

The reality star is being held in a detention center without bail after federal agents took him into custody on Thursday, ET Canada can confirm.

According to TMZ, in November 2019 Homeland Security investigated the car dealership he works at in connection to a federal probe.

The “19 Kids And Counting” star does have a civil lawsuit filed against him for real estate fraud, but this arrest seems to be in connection with something else.

This story is developing.