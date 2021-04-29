Woman Who Returned Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Among 5 Suspects Arrested For Kidnapping The Dogs

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, on Feb. 24.

The violent incident resulted in the shooting of the superstar’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer.

James Jackson, 18, Jaylin White, 19, and Lafayette Whaley, 27, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and attempted murder, according to an LAPD press release obtained by ET Canada.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office says Jackson also faces one count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. White faces one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Meanwhile, Jennifer McBride, 50, who returned Lady Gaga’s beloved pets to the police, has also been arrested, along with Harold White, 40, who is the father of Jaylin White. The pair are being held on suspicion of accessory to attempted murder.

According to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, the elder White has also been charged with one count of possession of a firearm, while McBride faces one count of receiving stolen property.

The LAPD’s press release explains that McBride “responded to the reward email to return the dogs. She ultimately brought the dogs to LAPD Olympic Station. Detectives were able to establish McBride had a relationship with the father of one of the suspects, Harold White.”

It continues, “Detectives do not believe the suspects were targeting the victim because of the dogs’ owner.” But it adds that “evidence suggests the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dogs and was the motivation for the robbery.”

Charges have not yet been filed in the case.

“This was a brazen street crime that left a man seriously wounded,” District Attorney Gascón said. “We have alleged very serious charges in this case and have faith that justice will be appropriately served as this case unfolds in court.”

Fischer was walking three French bulldogs belonging to Lady Gaga, when he was approached by Jackson, White and Whaley.

The defendants struggled with the victim who was allegedly shot by Jackson. They are accused of grabbing two of the prized dogs and fleeing in a vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The dogs were later turned over unharmed to police.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Fischer was discharged from hospital last month.