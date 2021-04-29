Susan Lucci Shares Joy At Being Reunited With 104-Year-Old Mother Following COVID Vaccine

Susan Lucci is talking about the “freeing” feeling she experienced after receiving her COVID-19 vaccination.

While joining in on “The Dr. Oz Show” on Friday, April 30, the soap opera legend, 74, looked back on her emotional reunion with her mom, 104, following her second shot.

“It was so freeing. I was so grateful, just so grateful, to be able to have my first and second shot,” said the “All My Children” star.

“I felt that a cloud was lifting, that we could definitely see the light at the end of the tunnel. The word you used, freeing, that is exactly how I felt,” she continued.

“I knew that indeed I would be freed after a couple of weeks, I could take a flight, which we did, and went down, my husband and I, and visited my mother for the first time.”

Lucci also discussed the possibility of reviving her character, Erica Kane, in an “All My Children” reboot, which is reportedly being created by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

“I know the fans want that very, very much. I still believe that Erica Kane is one of the best parts ever written for a woman. So I certainly hope so,” said Lucci.

She added, “I would be wonderful to play her again and with the company of actors, my goodness, I was so lucky.”