Justin Bieber Postpones Summer Tour Until 2022

Had it not been for a certain pandemic, Justin Bieber would have hit the road in the summer of 2020, but wound up pushing his dates to 2021.

The rescheduled tour was set to kick off on June 2 and continue throughout the summer, but those plans have changed again.

Variety was the first to report that the 2021 tour has been pushed back once more, and has now been rescheduled for 2022.

Bieber confirmed the news in a post on his website.

“In light of the current public health crisis, Justin Bieber announces his rescheduled 2021 World Tour dates below,” reads a message on the site.

“The 45-date tour has been rerouted and the tour production has been redesigned and will no longer be stopping in stadiums or all markets,” the message continues. “Nineteen new arena dates have been added.”

In addition, originally scheduled opening acts Kehlani and Jaden Smith won’t be joining the 2022 tour, with new supporting acts to be announced “at a later date.”

Tickets for 2022 shows will go on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, August 6.

Bieber isn’t the only music artist to postpone previously rescheduled dates to next year; Elton John and Celine Dion are among the bigger acts to have already announced rescheduling concert dates to 2022.