Selena Gomez To Star In Social Media Based Thriller ‘Spiral’

Selena Gomez is set to explore the dark side of social media in an upcoming new movie.

According to Deadline, the singer/actress has been cast in “Spiral”, a psychological thriller centring on “a former social media influencer whose addiction to social media is causing her body to literally fall apart.”

RELATED: Selena Gomez Debuts New Platinum Blonde Hair

Drake is on board as an executive producer, while Canadian Petra Collins will direct the project.

The news comes on the same day as Gomez announced her “Mental Health 101″ campaign.

RELATED: Selena Gomez To Inspire People To Get COVID-19 Vaccine By Hosting Global Citizen’s ‘Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World’

The new initiative is aimed at getting people “connected to the resources they need, and to empower young people in ways that may not have been possible before.”

Discussing the campaign on social media, she wrote, “I know first hand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression by yourself at a young age. The world needs to know that mental health matters. It’s just as important as your physical health, and I wish we could all acknowledge that, not just in words but through our actions.”

RELATED: Selena Gomez Debuts New Collarbone Tattoo

Find out more and access resources at RareBeauty.com/MentalHealth101.