Jake Owen’s Daughter Hospitalized On Her 2nd Birthday: ‘Seems To Be Doing A Lot Better’

Celebrating his daughter’s second birthday at her bedside in a hospital room was not the way Jake Owen had planned to mark the occasion.

Yet that’s what ended up happening, which the country singer revealed in an Instagram post he shared.

In the post, daughter Paris Hartley — whom he shares with fiancée Erica Hartlein — is seen smiling in a hospital bed, surrounded by colourful balloons, in Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital in Nashville.

“Our little sweet Paris is TWO years old today. Never imagined spending her bday in the hospital,” he wrote in the caption, without sharing any details about the reason behind her hospital stay.

“Thanks to everyone at @vumcchildren for being so helpful and caring for her,” Owen added. “She seems to be doing a lot better and Erica and I are very thankful and overwhelmed by the kindness and support that so many of y’all out there have shown to us. Hoping to go home soon and blow some candles 🎂 out! Love y’all ❤️”

Owen is also father of daughter Pearl, whom he shares with ex-wife Lacey Buchanan.