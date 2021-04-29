George Clooney On His Milestone 60th Birthday And Teaching His Kids Charitable Values (Exclusive)

George Clooney is making sure he teaches his children good charitable values.

The actor teamed up with Yvette Nicole Brown, Jodie Foster, Tony Goldwyn and more to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Motion Picture & Television Fund this week. During a press conference, Clooney touched on how he and his wife, Amal Clooney, got involved in the organization and how their twins, Ella and Alexander, are learning to give back.



“Well, you try [to instill charitable values]. They’re not quite four yet so they don’t [understand],” Clooney told ET’s Nischelle Turner. “My kids will always say, they’ll pick up a toy and they’ll go, ‘This is for the poor people.’ And I go, ‘Good. OK, so let’s put it in the basket and we’ll take it to the poor people.’ And then there’s this shock on their face when reality hits.”

“But I hope so. My parents always taught me that the best things you could do [is] challenge people in power and look out for people who aren’t in power and those kinds of things,” he continued.

While he’s celebrating the MPTF’s 100th anniversary, Clooney will also be reaching his own milestone birthday. So how does he feel about turning 60 on May 6?

“As far as turning 60, listen, I’m not thrilled with it but it’s better than dead,” he cracked. “So I’ll take it. I got two options.”

Clooney, meanwhile, serves on the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s Board of Directors. The organization, founded in 1921, offers assistance and care to those in the industry and their families with limited or no resources. It also includes services such as temporary financial assistance, case management and residential living at the Wasserman Campus in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles.

Clooney jokes that he “roped” his wife into being a part of the organization, but wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I brought her to an event there,” he explained. “This isn’t necessarily the best time because we’re still dealing with the pandemic. But, when you go to that campus and you walk around — I shot scenes from a TV series there — and we sat down at a table and there’s somebody from ‘My Fair Lady’ and he started singing ‘I’m Getting Married in the Morning’ and it was just [amazing]. Everything about it is warm and funny.”

“It’s like you get to be around people that you absolutely would love to be around,” he continued. “So I think that that had a great effect on my wife when she got there…It was a joyous place to go. So for us it’s just a matter of where we wanna spend our time and money and understanding that I, in my profession, got very lucky and I know it…and luck needs to be shared. Luck has to be given to other people. You gotta pass it on along the way. And my wife feels the same way and we just love it there. We love it at the home.”

For more on Clooney, see below.

MORE FROM ET:

George Clooney Reunites With ‘ER’ Cast and Fans Can’t Get Enough

George Clooney Says He’d Get in Trouble With Amal If He Ever Did This

George Clooney Reveals He Sews His Kids and Wife Amal’s Clothes