Noah Centineo Exits ‘Masters Of The Universe’ Film, Will No Longer Be Starring As He-Man

Fans of Noah Centineo are in for some disappointing news.

A few years back, the “All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” confirmed that he’d signed on to play He-Man in a new live-action version of the 1980s Saturday morning cartoon “Master of the Universe”.

However, it appears that Centineo will no longer be picking up the Power Sword to take on Skeletor.

“He is no longer attached to that project,” a representative for Centineo told Collider on Thursday, without citing a reason.

Meanwhile, the actor has reportedly been hitting the gym for his role opposite Dwayne Johnson in DC Films’ upcoming “Black Adam”, which began production earlier this month.

After that movie wraps, Centineo’s schedule is jam-packed, including a Netflix movie about the recent Gamestop stock run and an as-yet-untitled CIA series.