Michael B. Jordan Says It’s Unlikely He’ll Be In ‘Black Panther 2’ But Admits ‘Never Say Never’

Michael B. Jordan paid a virtual visit to SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”, where the host posed a provocative question.

“On a scale of one to 10 — 10 being most likely, one being not at all likely — how likely is it on a scale of one to 10 that we will see you as Killmonger again, somewhere,” asked Cagle, referencing the character Jordan played in “Black Panther”.

“Ten being most likely and one being least likely, right,” he replied. “Go with a solid two.”

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan Says It Would Be ‘F**king Awesome’ To Go On ‘Celebrity Family Feud’: ‘I Think I Would Be Pretty Good’

“Wow, there’s a chance,” said co-host Julia Cunningham, with Cagle adding, “That’s not very likely.”

“I didn’t want to go with zero, you know what I mean?” added Jordan. “And it’s like, you know, never say never, you know, I can’t predict the future. So I mean, it’s ‘Black Panther 2’. The two, I just figured two would be like, two sounds okay, I guess… All I know is that they’re developing a script that, you know, is a reflection of a lot of circumstances and tragedy that we had to deal with this past year.”

Added Jordan: “I know [director] Ryan [Coogler] and Marvel are going to do the absolute best job at developing a story in a way that, you know, it makes everybody happy and satisfied and honours Chad [Boseman] and moves forward with grace.”

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan Explains While Rocky Won’t Be In ‘Creed III’

Jordan also discussed making his directorial debut and starring in “Creed III”, which he thinks will start production “probably mid-November or so, this year… I’m in full prep mode.”