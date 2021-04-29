Paulina Gretzky Shops For A Wedding Dress With Vera Wang

When getting married there is no better person to help you say “yes to the dress” than Vera Wang.

Paulina Gretzky teamed up with the iconic designer at her bridal boutique in New York to find the perfect dress for her wedding to pro golfer Dustin Johnson.

“Women empowering women at its finest. Making my dreams come true. You are a queen & friend @verawang thank you ❤️,” the daughter of hockey great Wayne Gretzky wrote.

“Sooooo excited for you guys. 👏👏👏👏👏👏. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

The model also documented the process of checking out gowns on her Instagram Stories.

Paulina Gretzky Instagram Stories. Photo: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

Gretzky and Johnson have been engaged for six years and share kids Tatum, 6, and River, 3.

Earlier this year, Gretzky opened about her romance with Johnson.

“I don’t know if people know if me and Dustin are really married or not. We’re not,” Gretzky said on “The Netchicks” podcast hosted by Natalie Buck and her sister-in-law Sara Gretzky. “We’re so in love.”