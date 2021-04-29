Ageless Paul Rudd Grows Old In Pics From ‘The Shrink Next Door’

Click to share this via email

Paul Rudd was ageless…until now.

The first pictures from Rudd’s “The Shrink Next Door” have surfaced and Rudd has transformed.

The “Ant-Man” star was unrecognizable with white hair, a grey beard and glasses.

Paul Rudd on set of “The Shrink Next Door”. — Photo: Backgrid

The star will play Dr. Issac “Ike” Herschkopf in the comedy opposite Will Ferrell as Martin “Marty” Markowitz and Kathryn Hahn as Phyllis Shapiro.

The show is based on a 2019 podcast of the same name about “the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist and his longtime patient.”

The podcast’s description reads, “He had star-studded parties at the vacation house. But one summer, Joe came back to discover that Ike was gone, and the summer house next door had never belonged to Ike in the first place. It was Marty’s, a therapy patient of Ike’s who had finally broken free from Ike’s psychological domination.”

Rudd and Ferrell previously starred together in “Anchorman”.

“The Shrink Next Door” will air on Apple+.