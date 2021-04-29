Phil Collins & Genesis To Reunite For First Tour In 14 Years

Genesis
Genesis is getting ready to turn it on again.

On Thursday, the band’s official Twitter account announced that Phill Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford will be reuniting for a new North American tour at the end of 2021.

As the tweet points out, this marks the first time in 14 years that the prog-rock hitmakers behind such tracks as “Mama” and “Follow You Follow Me” are hitting the road as Genesis to perform in “major cities across the U.S. & Canada this November & December.”

The core trio will be joined by longtime touring guitarist/bassist Daryl Stuermer, with Collins’ son Nic Collins taking over for his old man on drums; Collins has suffered severe nerve damage to his hands and can no longer play drums. Nic previously backed him up on his 2017 solo comeback tour, when he was just 16 years old.

According to the band’s website, the North American leg of the tour kicks off on Nov. 15 in Chicago before wrapping in Boston on Dec. 15.

There are just two Canadian stops on the tour: Montreal on Nov. 22 and Toronto on Nov. 25.

Genesis had previously announced a new tour scheduled to star in late 2020, with those plans scuttled by COVID-19.

