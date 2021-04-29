‘The Conners’ Cast Set For Big Raises As Negotiations For 4th Season Progress

“The Conners” has continued to be ABC’s most-watched comedy, and negotiations are reportedly underway to bring the Roseanne-free “Roseanne” spinoff back for a fourth season.

According to a report from Deadline, the four principal cast members — Sara Gilbert (who is also an exec producer), John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson — have signed on for a new season, with some hefty pay raises.

Their deals, sources tell the outlet, is for another 20-episode season, with new writers reportedly being hired for the upcoming season.

Because of the show’s unorthodox origins, the cast weren’t signed to traditional six-year contracts, and instead have year-to-year deals; when star Roseanne Barr was hit with widespread backlash for a racist tweet, ABC cancelled the just-launched and hugely successful “Roseanne” revival, and subsequently green-lit “The Conners”.

According to Deadline, the four principal actors will all be receiving big salary increases for a fourth season. Gilbert, Goodman and Metcalf will reportedly be earning $400,000 an episode, while Gorenson — who signed on at a “much lower point,” has been catching up with her co-stars over the past few years. In addition, all four are also receiving “a piece of the series’ lucrative backend, which has increased.”