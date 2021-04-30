Mila Kunis Thought Uber Was ‘The Worst Idea Ever’ And She Was ‘Furious’ At Ashton Kutcher When He First Suggested Investing In It

Ashton Kutcher is the best at filling his wife Mila Kunis in on everything he does, but she doesn’t always give the best advice.

Kutcher has built an incredibly successful investing career, and Stephen Colbert asked Kunis about whether she was a part of his decision making as she appeared as a guest on Thursday’s “The Late Show”.

The actor was an early backer for huge companies such as Airbnb, Uber and Bitcoin, all of which Kunis said were terrible ideas at the time.

The actress, who started dating Kutcher in 2012 before they tied the knot in July 2015, shared, “The best part about him is he is really smart about including me in everything and making sure that I am aware of everything that is happening.

“He is also really smart at knowing that, sometimes, you shouldn’t listen to your wife.”

She said of him suggesting investing in Uber to her, “Early in our dating, two things came up. He was like, ‘Hey, there’s this company, it’s kind of like a ride share… kind of like a cab company, but anybody can drive the cab.’ I was like, ‘That’s the worst idea ever.'”

As Kutcher said Kunis should test Uber out, she insisted: “I was like, ‘You’re going to put me in a car with a stranger? What is wrong with you?’ Like, I was furious at him.”

She went on, “Second time, he sat me down and was like, ‘Hey, babe, I got to explain this thing to you, tell me if I’m crazy.’ He’s like, ‘There’s this thing, it’s like mining for money. It’s called cryptocurrency, and there’s this company’—this is eight-plus years ago—’it’s called Bitcoin.'”

The “Black Swan” star told Colbert she was concerned at the time that cryptocurrency wasn’t FDIC-insured, but Kutcher insisted that was the point.

Kunis continued, “And I was like, ‘Well, I think this is a horrible idea.’ And he went, ‘Cool, we’re investing in it.’ So he didn’t listen to me. I mean, this happens all the time.”

Kunis also mentioned sleeping on somebody’s couch and paying for it seemed like an awful idea to her as well, but she now uses Airbnb, Uber and Bitcoin.

She told Colbert, “I’ve never been happier to be wrong!”

Kunis then spoke about her latest role in her new film “Four Good Days”, telling the host how she wasn’t sure about doing the movie until Glenn Close was cast to play her mom.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.