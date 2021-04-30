Mama June Speaks Candidly About Her Addiction Battle And Her Million-Dollar Cocaine Habit

Mama June is speaking out about just how bad her drug addiction got.

The “Toddlers & Tiaras” alum, who is best known as Honey Boo Boo’s mom, chatted to Andy Cohen on the latest episode of E!’s “For Real: The Story of Reality TV”.

“She’s determined to turn her life around, but can she?” Cohen asked, according to E!

However, June admitted, “I’m going to be real with you, I had to YouTube you because I didn’t know who you was. I don’t watch much TV.”

She talked about not having any regrets in the world of reality TV, telling Cohen: “If you start regretting what you’ve done, then you shouldn’t have done that s**t in the first place.”

The reality TV star insisted, however, she drew the line at starring in an adult film, at least until she loses the 60 pounds she put on during quarantine from “eating fat cakes,” she said.

The conversation turned to her high-profile battle with cocaine addiction, admitting she spent $600,000 in six months to feed her and boyfriend Geno Doak’s dependency.

“It’s kind of crazy when you think about the dollar amount,” she said. “In a year we probably spent over a million dollars, because our habit was $3,500 to $4,000 a day.”

June lost custody of Alana, a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo, amid her addiction battle. Honey now lives with her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon.

Her relationship with her four daughters was shattered in 2019 when she was arrested with her boyfriend on charges of “possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.”

Despite June’s family reportedly blaming Doak for her addiction, she insisted it’s not his fault. They’re both now reportedly sober and in recovery.

“I believe that during our addiction, both of us what I call our crazy state of mind and sometimes you got to love people through their addiction. He loved me through my addiction, and I’ve loved him through his addiction.

“Addiction is real, guys. I’m a real person, I have real issues and that’s what I share with people,” she went on.

“I say that I’m a recovering addict. I know I had a problem but it’s hard for me to say I’m still an addict because I’m not doing those things anymore.”

She said she’s not looking to leave reality TV any time soon, telling Cohen: “If I can make it through the crazy roller-coasters in life being in front the camera, anyone can do it in this crazy thing called life.”