U.K. Film Academy Suspends Noel Clarke Over Misconduct Claims

Britain’s motion picture academy on Thursday suspended actor-director Noel Clarke after a newspaper reported that multiple women had accused him of sexual harassment or bullying.

The film and television academy said it was also suspending Clarke’s award for outstanding British contribution to cinema, given to him earlier this month at a ceremony in London.

It said in light of the allegations reported by The Guardian, “BAFTA has taken the decision to suspend his membership and the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award immediately and until further notice.”

RELATED: Chris Cuomo Addresses Sexual Harassment Allegations Against His Brother: ‘Obviously, I Cannot Cover It’

The Guardian reported that it had spoken to 20 women who accused Clarke of misconduct including sexual harassment, unwanted touching, sexually inappropriate behaviour on set and bullying. It named several of the women.

Clarke, 45, who starred in “Doctor Who” and created the film trilogy “Kidulthood”, “Adulthood” and “Brotherhood,” strongly denied all the claims.

“In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me,” he said in a statement. “If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologize. I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

Actress Kaya Scodelario has since posted on Twitter, without naming names:

I had a audition for a job a few years ago. It said ‘she just needs to come in. Take her clothes off and that’s all’. I was terrified. Luckily I have an agent who swiftly said there was no way that was going to happen. This was a big movie. A big director. A big ‘opportunity’ https://t.co/Daz9xMBnzb — Kaya Scodelario (@kScodders) April 30, 2021

MANY MANY young actors do not have the safely net of a caring agent to protect them. They will assume that it is normal for an actresses worth to be measured by the body they have. By the amount of skin they are willing to show. We have been conditioned to believe this. — Kaya Scodelario (@kScodders) April 30, 2021

Different casting, between me and another actress.Both worked very hard to impress this notoriously difficult director. auditioned multiple times. He emailed our agents ‘whoever agrees to go nude 1st gets the job’ The movie had no nudity in it. He just wanted 2 see who’d say yes — Kaya Scodelario (@kScodders) April 30, 2021

You know what’s fucked? Im going to wake up in the morning with anxiety about tweeting. Despite the fact that I haven’t named names. I’m still going to feel scared. The women who come forward openly are so brave. I am in awe of you all. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. — Kaya Scodelario (@kScodders) April 30, 2021

Michaela Coel added: