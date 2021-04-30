Amanda Seyfried Loves The Fact Brad Pitt Pronounced Her Name Correctly At The 2021 Oscars

Click to share this via email

Brad Pitt can do no wrong in a lot of people’s eyes, including Amanda Seyfried’s.

Seyfried was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress award for her work in “Mank” at Sunday’s Oscars.

Although she lost out to “Minari” actress Youn Yuh-jung, Seyfried still had a great night, made even better because Pitt said her name correctly while presenting the gong.

Seyfried shared a clip on Instagram, applauding Pitt for his “correct pronunciation.”

Pitt sparked an online frenzy in other ways Sunday after fans took to social media to gush over his man bun.

Meanwhile, Seyfried previously filled social media users in on what she really got up to after the star-studded ceremony.

Seyfried, who is a mom to a seven-month-old son and four-year-old daughter, shared an honest photograph of her “after party,” featuring a glass of water and a breast pump, implying it was feeding time.