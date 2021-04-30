Lionel Richie Remembers Co-Writing ‘We Are The World’ With Michael Jackson

Being in a room with snakes isn’t the usual songwriting process for Lionel Richie.

On Thursday, the “American Idol” judge appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen and was asked about his memories of co-writing “We Are the World” with Michael Jackson.

As Richie tells it, the experience was a memorable one, particularly when he was over at Jackson’s house writing, and heard an odd breathing sound.

“To my right, lying on the floor, I am eye to eye with his albino python,” Richie said. “And all I can tell you was, I was screaming like the last horror movie in Hollywood.”

Jackson then apparently revealed that he’d been looking for the snake for the last two weeks.

Also on the show, Lionel Richie revealed that actress Debbie Reynolds helped get the Commodores attention in the entertainment industry.

“She took me by the hand and just took me to meet everyone,” he recalled, to Cohen’s surprise.

Reynolds also presented Richie with his Oscar for “Say You, Say Me”.

Finally, on the after-show, Richie talked about writing the iconic song “Lady” for Kenny Rogers, describing how the lyrics were inspired by Rogers’ passion for his wife.