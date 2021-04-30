Chris Lane Admits His Baby Boy Name Got Shut Down ‘Incredibly Fast’ By Wife Lauren Bushnell

Chris Lane has even more “big, big plans” on the way.

In an exclusive interview with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman, the country singer opens up about the upcoming arrival of his baby boy with wife, “Bachelor” alum Lauren Bushnell.

Calling in from their baby’s nursery, Lane says they are in full “preparation” mode as they work on all the finishing touches ahead of the baby’s arrival in a month.

“I actually just put this crib together the other day, but Lauren’s going to try to finish it up in the next couple of weeks because the baby is going to be here end of May.”

As for a name, the singer admits his suggestion of Rambo Lane “got shut down incredibly fast.”

“In my mind, I thought, You know what, that sounds tough,” he jokes. “So whenever he comes up on the tee box and they’re saying, ‘Now in the tee box Rambo Lane,’ it sounds like he’s 100 per cent going to hit the ball four hundred yards.”

All jokes aside, Lane says, “We aren’t 100 per cent settled in on anything at this point but we have narrowed it down to a couple, which we’re pumped about.”

The couple announced they were expecting back in December, with Lane telling us he “prayed so hard for a boy.”

“Lauren wants a girl as well,” he reveals. “So I’m going to pray hard for a girl the second time around.”

The “Bachelor” alum shared the exciting news to Instagram with a video of her ultrasound.

The video — set to her husband’s appropriately titled hit “Big, Big Plans” — gave fans a clear look at the couple’s growing baby in the sonogram.

“A dream ☁️ Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake,” the mom-to-be captioned the snapshot.

Meanwhile, the extra time at home in 2020 also gave Lane lots of time to work on new music, with the release of “Fill Them Boots” and his new single “Summer Job Money”, inspired by the one and only Kenny Chesney.

“I’m a huge Kenny Chesney fan,” reveals Lane. “I love ‘summertime nostalgic throwback’ kind of songs and he’s the king of those and I feel like this song, ‘Summer Job Money’, does exactly what I want it to do.”

