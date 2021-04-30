Miley Cyrus Joins Rap Sensation The Kid LAROI For Remix Of His Hit ‘Without You’

Click to share this via email

Miley Cyrus is teaming up with 17-year-old Australian rap phenom The Kid LAROI for a remix of his breakthrough hit “Without You”.

Accompanying the remix is a trippy new video — directed by Cyrus herself — featuring the two cavorting among flames, food trucks, and even a giant mushroom.

As she explained on Twitter, the video was shot “on a random week night!”

‘WITHOUT YOU’ with @thekidlaroi is out now 🖤 LOVE this song as much as I loooooove my new friend! We made this video on a random week night! Hit the kid at 12 am he said “I’ll be there in an hour” and he was. This is what we made! 🍄 pic.twitter.com/AJF920xjCR — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 30, 2021

After dropping the new video, Cyrus upped the ante by inviting her Twitter followers to send the song to their exes, and then share the exes’ responses. The result was a diverse range of replies, ranging from heartfelt to hilarious.

SEND ME YOUR EXES RESPONSES #WithoutYouRemix pic.twitter.com/YC3FMDI89o — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 30, 2021

well this was interesting but he’s like obsessed with me still @MileyCyrus it’s a great song :) pic.twitter.com/61YuubXHM7 — 🅢🅨🅓🅝🅔🅨 (@imperfectrosess) April 30, 2021

🥺 he is such a sweetheart. Always has been! pic.twitter.com/sGhiFiJUyI — ♉︎ tatiana (@totvocado) April 30, 2021

lmaoo pic.twitter.com/b4n8zwHD1I — azul WITHOUT YOU REMIX (@libertyskies) April 30, 2021

My dignity is on the ground🙃 pic.twitter.com/mluglIMJI6 — Javier Cyrus (@JavierCyruss) April 30, 2021

Fans of Cyrus can watch her perform the track alongside The Kid LAROI when she takes to the stage of “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday, May 8, airing at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.