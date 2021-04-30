Miley Cyrus Joins Rap Sensation The Kid LAROI For Remix Of His Hit ‘Without You’

By Brent Furdyk.

Miley Cyrus is teaming up with 17-year-old Australian rap phenom The Kid LAROI for a remix of his breakthrough hit “Without You”.

Accompanying the remix is a trippy new video — directed by Cyrus herself — featuring the two cavorting among flames, food trucks, and even a giant mushroom.

As she explained on Twitter, the video was shot “on a random week night!”

After dropping the new video, Cyrus upped the ante by inviting her Twitter followers to send the song to their exes, and then share the exes’ responses. The result was a diverse range of replies, ranging from heartfelt to hilarious.

Fans of Cyrus can watch her perform the track alongside The Kid LAROI when she takes to the stage of “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday, May 8, airing at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.

