Victoria Beckham Might Not Be Able To Afford A Fashion Week Show After Being Hit Hard Financially By The Pandemic

Victoria Beckham spoke about how the pandemic has affected her fashion brand financially in a new interview.

The Spice Girls member admitted she probably won’t be able to put on a London Fashion Week show in September because it will cost too much.

She told Evening Standard editor Emily Sheffield for London Rising: “Let’s hope we’re out of this pandemic by September.

“I do believe the best way to see fashion is a fashion show, to see the clothes, to hear the clothes, see models in the clothes, it’s hard to find a way that can beat that. We’ve tried the best we can to show that through digital but it’s difficult.

“Will I be doing a show in September? I don’t know. If I’m being really honest, the pandemic has really affected my business.”

Beckham’s fashion label has been reported to have lost millions since it launched.

The fashionista continued, “Will I be in a position to spend all that money on a show? I don’t know, probably not. It will probably still be digital.

“I’d love to but I’m just being optimistic and realistic at the same time. It has affected business. I’m lucky to still have a business, but doing fashion shows costs a lot of money.”

She also commented on bigger brands being able to put on large shows — something smaller businesses can’t afford to do.

Beckham shared, “I did hope when the pandemic first hit that it would make the fashion industry a more even playing field.

“I thought, Everyone is going to be forced to be more creative. It’s not going to be about just spending money on all the big shows and extravaganza, flying editors from one side of the world to the other – but sadly that didn’t happen. It continues to happen.

“The big shows are still happening from the big houses, they’re just filming the shows then showing them through social, which I think is great for the people that can do that… but for the smaller brands that can’t, it makes it a very, very difficult place to try and – ultimately, you are competing.

“I would imagine, in September, the big houses will do that again and the smaller houses will just have to find more creative ways to get the attention, to communicate their collection.”

Beckham said she’d be up for going back to her roots and hosting a smaller showcase instead of going digital.

She explained, “That’s how I started all those years ago in New York. I did very small presentations where I had two models, 10 dresses and I would do individual presentations, so maybe we will take it back to that.

“I would love to do something. I enjoy that.”