Duchess Camilla’s Son Says It Hasn’t Been Decided Whether She Will Be Called ‘Queen’

Nobody is sure yet whether we’ll be saying “Queen Camilla” in the future.

In an interview with the Times, Tom Parker-Bowles, the son of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, revealed, “I honestly don’t know if Mum will be called queen. That hasn’t been decided. There are a lot of interesting Sky documentaries about that, I’m sure, but I honestly don’t know if that’s true.”

In a 2005 press release after Charles and Camilla were engaged, it was stated, “It is intended that Mrs. Parker Bowles should use the title HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales accedes to The Throne.”

But according to People, it is now believed that Charles intends to give her the title of Queen Consort after he takes the crown, though this has not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

In the interview, Tom also talked about his parents’ portrayal on the Netflix series “The Crown”.

“‘The Crown’ is beautifully filmed and beautifully acted but complete bollocks mostly,” he said. “I saw a bit with my dad and thought, God, you’ve got him wrong, but I would say that, wouldn’t I?”