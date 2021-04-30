Caitriona Balfe Wishes ‘Outlander’ Co-Star Sam Heughan A Very Happy Birthday In Sweet Social Media Posts

By Becca Longmire.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.
Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. — Photo by Michael Tran/Getty Images

Caitriona Balfe shared some sweet posts to wish her “Outlander” co-star Sam Heughan a very happy birthday Friday.

Balfe shared a hilarious slow-mo video of the actor in costume to mark the special occasion.

Balfe posted another snap on Twitter of Heughan showing off an injured leg on set while watching a game on his phone.

Heughan thanked everyone who had wished him a happy birthday, sharing a snap of himself in the gym, revealing his “borthday workout.”

