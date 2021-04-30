Caitriona Balfe Wishes ‘Outlander’ Co-Star Sam Heughan A Very Happy Birthday In Sweet Social Media Posts

Caitriona Balfe shared some sweet posts to wish her “Outlander” co-star Sam Heughan a very happy birthday Friday.

Balfe shared a hilarious slow-mo video of the actor in costume to mark the special occasion.

Balfe posted another snap on Twitter of Heughan showing off an injured leg on set while watching a game on his phone.

Happy happy birthday to this legend of a man… May this year bring you all the health, happiness and success you deserve. Honoured to know you and so grateful I was lucky enough to get you as my work hubby … Much love Hoooohan xxxx pic.twitter.com/j2a39nkkAr — Caitríona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) April 30, 2021

Heughan thanked everyone who had wished him a happy birthday, sharing a snap of himself in the gym, revealing his “borthday workout.”