Thomas Rhett Reveals He ‘Absolutely’ Wants More Kids: ‘My Wife Has Always Wanted Five’

Thomas Rhett has a lot to celebrate.

The country superstar is still riding the high of his Male Artist of the Year win at the 2021 Academy of Country Awards and tells ET Canada’s Sangita Patel he went straight home to see his wife Lauren and their three daughters.

“It’s so funny because my kids hardly ever make it out to any of these award shows because they last way past their bedtime,” he jokes. “Any time I’ve ever won an award it’s amazing. Like when I get home, my kids are still awake and right when I walked in the door, my kids ran up to me and just give me a big hug.”

But the singer admits it wasn’t all about him after the big win, telling us his girls were quick to ask for a popsicle after congratulating their dad.

“That’s how celebration works these days. You know, with three kids, it’s like, ‘Hey, good for you, but can I have something too?’”

The couple are parents to Willa Gray, 5, Ada James, 4, and Lennon Love, 1, and Rhett admits it’s “absolute insanity” in their household.

“At the same time, it’s like, you wouldn’t trade that insanity for the world,” says the proud dad. “My wife and I snuck away down to the beach for a weekend, just us two, which is very needed! You know, if you have kids, you have to figure out time to get away.”

He continues: “The first night that we were at the beach we got in the bed and I looked at her and I was like, ‘You kind of miss our kids?’ And she’s just like, ‘Yeah I do.’ You know? Because you’re around it so much and you’re used to being in a house where people are screaming all day long and asking for something. And then when you actually get a chance to stop for a second, you’re like, what do we do?”

Things may get even busier in the Rhett household, with the singer telling us they “absolutely” want more kids.

“My wife has always wanted five,” he explains. “Now we’re three. I’ve got some friends that have gone from three to four and they’re just like, ‘What’s one more?’ It’s just a little bit more chaos added to it.”

For now, the country superstar just welcomed a new musical baby with the first half of his highly-anticipated fifth studio album, Country Again: Side A.

Rhett explains the much-needed time spent at home in 2020 allowed him to reevaluate what it means to be “country again”.

“I looked right in front of me and I was like, I have the most amazing wife and kids in the world and this is the priority. And I started to let that kind of lead my life. So these songs kind of just fell out of me.”

Watch our interview with the ACM Award-winner above.