Kelly Clarkson Puts Her Own Spin On Coldplay’s ‘Yellow’ In Incredible ‘Kellyoke’ Cover

By Becca Longmire.

Kelly Clarkson is finishing off the working week with another incredible “Kellyoke” performance.

The singer showed off her killer vocals once again as she put her own spin on Coldplay’s “Yellow”, surrounded by colourful lights on stage.

Unsurprisingly, the cover went down a storm with Clarkson’s army of fans online.

Clarkson’s latest performance comes after she belted out an epic version of Canadian singer Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First”.

Other recent covers include Adele’s “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)”, LeAnn Rimes’ “Blue” and Christina Aguilera’s “What a Girl Wants”. 

