Kelly Clarkson Puts Her Own Spin On Coldplay’s ‘Yellow’ In Incredible ‘Kellyoke’ Cover

Kelly Clarkson is finishing off the working week with another incredible “Kellyoke” performance.

The singer showed off her killer vocals once again as she put her own spin on Coldplay’s “Yellow”, surrounded by colourful lights on stage.

Unsurprisingly, the cover went down a storm with Clarkson’s army of fans online.

Beautiful beautiful, @kellyclarkson!!! 💫💛 And great lighting job! Very @coldplay! I love you Coldplay!! pic.twitter.com/XA3NyMpcln — Lauren De Maio (@LaurenMDeMaio) April 30, 2021

Damn 😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Emily Kat (@emily7278) April 30, 2021

Oh my gosh! That was so dreamy! 😊😊😊 — Mr. Here For The Party (@BradleyChampio2) April 30, 2021

One of my favorite Coldplay songs 💛 — MAHAL KITA, KELLY (@ClarksonLyrics) April 30, 2021

she's my yellow right now😭 — mili (@sameoldgxmez) April 30, 2021

THIS IS BEAUTIFUL! One of my fav covers she’s done! — Kaylee (@coxka777) April 30, 2021

Clarkson’s latest performance comes after she belted out an epic version of Canadian singer Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First”.

Other recent covers include Adele’s “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)”, LeAnn Rimes’ “Blue” and Christina Aguilera’s “What a Girl Wants”.