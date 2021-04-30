John Legend Reveals Reason Chrissy Teigen Temporarily Left Twitter — And Why She Returned

Social media can be a toxic space.

On Thursday, John Legend appeared on “The Tamron Hall Show” and talked about his wife Chrissy Teigen’s recent temporary departure from Twitter.

“For social media, the downside is, you get lots of feedback, a lot of good feedback, a lot of bad feedback, too,” Legend said. “And people feel somewhat of a cloak of anonymity that they’ll say things to you on Twitter or other social media that they wouldn’t say to you in person. And they feel empowered to be more cruel sometimes.”

Teigen quit Twitter back in March, telling followers it was due to constant bullying and negativity on the platform. She returned three weeks later.

“Despite some of the negativity that we all encounter—and I think women encounter more than men, truthfully, on social media—but despite all of that, she felt like the benefits and the positive interaction she has outweighed the negative,” Legend explained.

“Chrissy honestly missed it, he added. “She missed the engagement. She missed sharing her thoughts with people.”