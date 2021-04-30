Oprah Explains How Drew Barrymore’s Show ‘Changed My Life’

Oprah Winfrey makes an appearance on Friday’s edition of “The Drew Barrymore Show”, and offers high praise for the actress-turned-talk show host.

“Welcome to the show,” Barrymore greets Winfrey. “Dare I say, maybe you’ve seen it?”

“Yes, I have and may I say, dare I say, seeing it actually changed my life,” Winfrey responded.

RELATED: Elliot Page Reveals To Oprah That He Collapsed After Having To Wear A Dress To The ‘Inception’ Premiere

“You have changed my life, you certainly changed my work life because I was there for that very first show where you beamed in Cameron [Diaz] and there you all were and we didn’t know that you all weren’t in the same space,” Winfrey explained, referencing Barrymore’s “Charlie’s Angels” co-star appearing on her debut show as an ultra-realistic hologram.

“I watched that and said, ‘Hey, why can’t we do what Drew did?’ And since that time for ‘Oprah Conversations’ for Apple TV+, the first time I did it was with President Barack Obama talking about his book Promised Land and there we were, sitting right across from each other in my living room in front of the fireplace, and I said then, this is because of you Drew, so thank you,” Winfrey continued.

RELATED: Oprah Details Her Childhood Trauma In An Emotional One-On-One With Dr. Oz: ‘I Just Feel Pain For That Little Girl’

Barrymore asked Winfrey if she thought this type of technological innovation, essential during the pandemic, might become “where we are going” in the future of talk shows, even post-pandemic.

“The water is out of the bottle, people are not going to travel the way they used to. People have gotten comfortable with interview styles, some are going to show up, some aren’t. You are going to have access to more people than you ever did in some ways because of the technology,” Barrymore said.

RELATED: Jessica Simpson And Drew Barrymore Dish About Marriage, Divorce & Dating

“Yeah, I 1,000-per-cent agree with that, and that’s why I say you literally changed my life, because listen, after Drew, I’m not going nowhere,” Winfrey replied. “The truth is, you are able to have better access and I think there will certainly be times in both of our lives, in our careers when being directly in front of the person makes a world of difference and may be necessary, but I think in terms of having access to anybody in the world at any time — what you all did in that first show lit the path for changing it forever.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.