Meghan Patrick’s Love Will Always Persevere In ‘Never Giving Up On You’ Music Video

Canadian country star Meghan Patrick has just released her latest music video.

On Friday, the Juno Award winner released the video for her new single “Never Giving Up on You”, filmed by director Sean Hagwell.

The video depicts the long and beautiful romance of a young couple, through all its ups and downs.

“I wrote this song about the kind of love that perseveres through life changes, challenges, and grows stronger through it all. It takes two people both equally willing to do whatever it takes to stay together and keep the spark alive, and I think we captured it perfectly in this video,” Patrick said in a statement.

The “Never Giving Up on You” video comes as Patrick celebrates the five-year anniversary of the release of her debut album Grace & Grit.

“It’s hard to believe it’s only been five years since the release of my first album, Grace & Grit,” she said. “It feels like I’ve lived a lifetime since it came out and I am so grateful for the way this record changed my life. I have grown and evolved a lot since writing and releasing these songs, but they are still a big part of me, and it’s pretty cool to have this musical snapshot in time of a girl who had been working and waiting her whole life for the moment to put her songs out into the world and start living out her dream.”

Patrick added, “It’s also what introduced me to all my amazing fans, incredible co-writers, and insanely talented musicians… people I still have the privilege of making music with today, and fans that have been there from my very first shows. It launched my career, and for that I will always have a special place in my heart for Grace & Grit. Here’s to five years, and this beautiful life and career I’ve been given because of those songs.”