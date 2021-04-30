Kelly Rowland Reveals Beyoncé And Michelle Williams Watched Her Give Birth To Son On Zoom

Singers Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland and Beyonce performing "Say Yes" during the 30th Annual Stellar Awards at the Orleans Arena on March 28, 2015 in Las Vegas.

Kelly Rowland’s ‘sisters’, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams watched her give birth to her son, Noah, via Zoom.

In an interview with People, the Grammy winner divulged that her former “Destiny’s Child” bandmates were able to be part of the birth, virtually.

“We had our family join on Zoom,” Kelly said. “They were here next to my head on the little table tray. They were able to see Noah come into the world. It was beautiful.”

Rowland said Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles, whom she referred to as “Mama T,” was also on the Zoom call. Kelly’s mother-in-law, Jackie, was there as well.

The 40-year-old, mother-of-two said Beyonce, 39, and Michelle, 41, are both “awesome, awesome, awesome, awesome” aunts, adding that “they met him immediately.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight back in February, the “Coffee” singer fondly recalled the sweet moment Beyonce and Michelle met baby Noah, saying it was “truly a gift.”

“The girls were literally over here at the house just recently and when they met the baby it was like another part of my heart just… being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift,” Kelly said at the time.

“It’s really a gift because we’ve known each other for so long and the industry doesn’t really make friendships… It’s the nature of it, and we still have each other after all these years,” she added, “I’m just so grateful for them and they are a highlight of my life. Not professionally, but our friendship and our sisterhood — you’re going to make me cry.”

Kelly and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, welcomed Noah in late January. The “Motivation” singer announced the news on Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of Noah with her and Tim’s other son, Titan, 6.

“On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon Greeted us!” Kelly captioned the photo. “We are truly grateful❤️❤️❤️❤️ 1•21•21 8:13pm 7lbs. 8oz 19in.”