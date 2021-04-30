DJ Khaled Teams Up With Jay-Z & Nas For New ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ Video

DJ Khaled is in the house, and he’s bringing Jay-Z, Nas, and James Fauntleroy along with him.

The DJ and producer has enlisted the rappers for his new single “Sorry Not Sorry”, with an opulent video making its debut on Friday, April 30.

The new track is an ode to their shared success, with the video featuring the music stars suited up in tuxedos while chilling in a casino.

RELATED: DJ Khaled Shows Off Custom-Jewelled OVO Pendant Gifted To Him By Drake

Making some big bets as they push huge piles of chips toward the casino dealer, they puff on cigars and celebrate living the good life while looking back at when their lives weren’t so charmed.

“Sorry, not sorry, don’t mind me / I’m livin’ the dream, don’t mind me / Came from nothin’, whoever thought that we would be / Livin’ the dream, livin’ the dream, yeah,” raps Fauntleroy.

“Sorry Not Sorry” comes from DJ Khaled’s just-released album Khaled Khaled, his followup to 2019’s Father of Asahd.

RELATED: DJ Khaled Announces Midnight Album Release And Adds Cardi B To All-Star Lineup

Khaled Khaled also features appearances by H.E.R., Lil Baby, Bryson Tiller, Lil Wayne, Jeremih, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, Drake, Migos, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Puff Daddy, Justin Timberlake, Meek Mill, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, Barrington Levy, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Lil Baby and DaBaby.