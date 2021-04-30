Nick Jonas To Host 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Nick Jonas is set to host this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

The singer, a member of the three-time Billboard Music Award-winning trio the Jonas Brothers, is taking over from his fellow “Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson, who has hosted the show the last three years.

Musical artists Phil Collins, LL Cool J, and Ludacris have also done the honours in the past.

The BBMAs are two years older than Jonas, who is 28 while the show launched 30 years ago.

RELATED: Morgan Wallen Won’t Be Included In 2021 BBMAs Despite Being A Finalist Following Racial Slur Video

Jonas shared his excitement in a video on social media.

The musician joked about already winning the “Best Host Ever” award, with him adding a Post-It Note to a statue.

Truly an honor to have already received the first preemptive 2021 #BBMAs award. Best host ever?! Wow! Tune-in May 23rd at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @NBC 😎 pic.twitter.com/mx0LIqXX2j — NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) April 30, 2021

The 2021 BBMAs nominations were announced Thursday.

The BBMAs will be broadcast live on May 23 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.