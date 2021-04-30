Nick Jonas To Host 2021 Billboard Music Awards

By Becca Longmire.

Nick Jonas.
Nick Jonas. — Photo by Mariano Regidor/Redferns/Getty

Nick Jonas is set to host this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

The singer, a member of the three-time Billboard Music Award-winning trio the Jonas Brothers, is taking over from his fellow “Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson, who has hosted the show the last three years.

Musical artists Phil Collins, LL Cool J, and Ludacris have also done the honours in the past.

The BBMAs are two years older than Jonas, who is 28 while the show launched 30 years ago.

RELATED: Morgan Wallen Won’t Be Included In 2021 BBMAs Despite Being A Finalist Following Racial Slur Video

Jonas shared his excitement in a video on social media.

The musician joked about already winning the “Best Host Ever” award, with him adding a Post-It Note to a statue.

The 2021 BBMAs nominations were announced Thursday.

The BBMAs will be broadcast live on May 23 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP