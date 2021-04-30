Little Mix Transforms Into Their Male Doppelgängers For Fierce ‘Confetti’ Music Video Featuring Saweetie

Leave it to Little Mix to totally “wow” us with their latest music video.

The group, now made up of Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall following Jesy Nelson’s exit, unveiled their new visual for their single “Confetti”, and it left us seeing double.

RELATED: Little Mix Bring The Fire In New ‘Sweet Melody’ Music Video

The Brit Award-winning girl group transformed into their male doppelgängers, Pez (Edwards), Lenny (Pinnock) and J-Dog (Thirlwall), as they battled it out on the dance floor against… themselves.

“We wanna celebrate like we in the club every day/ Got all my friends here with me/ And I don’t need ya, I don’t need ya,” the girls sing as they show off their epic choreography and vocals.

While the ladies of Little Mix are dressed to the nines in neon ensembles, their male alter-egos have beards, tattoos, chains and more.

RELATED: Liam Payne Compares Jesy Nelson Leaving Little Mix To Zayn Malik Leaving One Direction

The revamped version of “Confetti” may no longer include the vocals of former member Jesy Nelson, but it does get assistance from breakout rapper Saweetie.

Photo: Sony Music

“I’m a cancer baby but I got Scorpio ways/ Credit high on all my cards top one is my face/ Getta pedi in my tessie ya there’s plenty of space / New it girl on the block they all copy and paste,” Saweetie states.

The 5-minute video Samuel Douek-directed video also features appearances from “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” stars Bimini Bon Boulash, Tayce and A’Whora.

RELATED: Little Mix Performs Heavenly Cover Of Harry Styles’ ‘Falling’ On BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

Check out the hilarious new video for “Confetti” above.