‘Lucifer’ Is Fighting To Take Over His Dad’s Job As God In New Season Preview

The penultimate season of “Lucifer” is almost here.

On Friday, Netflix debuted the trailer for season 5B of the his series about the lord of the underworld.

The eight new episodes will see Lucifer and his brother Michael, both played by Tom Ellis, squaring off to replace their dad, played by Dennis Haysbert, in his job as God when he retires.

The second half of the season comes 9 months after the release of season 5A in August 2020. A sixth and final season is on the way, though a release date has not yet been announced.

Along with Ellis, the show also stars Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, Kevin Alejandro as Detective Dan Espinoza, D.B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Maze, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin.

“Lucifer” season 5B premieres May 28.