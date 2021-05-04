Exclusive: Joe Jonas Reveals New Jonas Brothers Music Is ‘Right Around The Corner’

Joe Jonas has an exciting music update for Jonas Brothers fans.

The trio, who haven’t released an album since 2019’s Happiness Begins, are gearing up to drop some brand new tracks, according to the “Sucker” singer.

“Jonas Brothers music is around the corner,” confirmed the 31-year-old star during an exclusive chat with ET Canada. “I’m really excited for people to hear what we’ve been working on.”

Jonas also discussed the possibility of a comeback for DNCE, who stormed the charts with their debut single, “Cake by the Ocean”, back in 2015.

RELATED: Joe Jonas Celebrates ‘Cake By The Ocean’ Reaching 1 Billion Streams By Eating McDonald’s Off Spotify Plaque

“I always keep myself hopeful,” said the dance-rock band’s frontman. “I love working on DNCE and touring with DNCE, so if there’s an album in the future, then so be it.”

Jonas is partnering with Expedia to extend a helping hand to Canadian travellers wishing to book a trip, once it’s safe to do so again.

“I feel very lucky to have been able to travel and tour the world for the last fifteen or so years,” he reflected. “Following what was a very challenging year for many different reasons, I cannot wait to get back out there to not only see new places, but familiar faces too.”

Joe Jonas in Sydney prior to the pandemic — Photo: Joe Jonas

Revealing his post-pandemic travel plans, Jonas continued, “I just cannot wait to visit some of my favourite places, whether its New York City with a stay at The Greenwich Hotel and a stop by Two Hands, which is my favourite brunch spot, or a trip to Tokyo, and I gotta stop at NOZY coffee! I just can’t wait to see these spaces again and remember what it was like to be in those restaurants and smell the food and see some familiar faces.”

Jonas and wife Sophie Turner welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Willa, in July 2020.

RELATED: Nick Jonas Drops New Jonas Brothers Song on Deluxe ‘Spaceman’ Album

On embracing extra family time during lockdown, the “Camp Rock” star said, “I really enjoyed being home. I’ve travelled so much for work for many years of my life, so it was nice to be forced to slow down. At this point I’m definitely ready to get back out there though.”

After recently receiving his COVID-19 vaccination, Jonas had a strong message encouraging fans to follow suit.

“I think it’s important that everyone gets vaccinated,” he said. “It protects family and friends and if you care about your loved ones then this is the safest thing you can do during this crazy time we are living in.”

Looking back on the most important thing that COVID-19 has taught him, Jonas shared, “The biggest lesson I’ve learned during the pandemic is that you should never take any day for granted. In a safe space, you should live life to the fullest.”

Elsewhere, the multi-talented musician has just wrapped filming on “Devotion” – an upcoming war epic based on the book of the same name.

“This story was just so capturing for me and I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve done with it,” he added.

A new report published by Expedia showed that 60 per cent of Canadian adults feel stressed at the thought of booking international trips after the pandemic, while 28 per cent state that they need a helping hand when travelling.

Available today in extremely limited quantities are 150 exact replicas of Jonas’ right hand, created to symbolize the support and reassurance Expedia aims to bring to travellers.

RELATED: The Jonas Brothers Hilariously Respond To TikTok Video From Kevin Super Fan

Recognizing that for many, the idea of booking their first trip since the start of the pandemic may come with feelings of uncertainty, Expedia’s Helping Hand is a symbol of the travel company’s new commitment to being the ultimate travel companion.

Joe Jonas — Photo: Expedia

Every hand has been individually painted with custom artwork, then numbered by hand, and signed.

Helping Hands can be redeemed now while supplies last at helpinghand.expedia.ca.